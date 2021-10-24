Overview

Dr. Mary Wahl, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bloomington, MN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital, M Health Fairview Saint Joseph's Hospital and M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank.



Dr. Wahl works at M. Health Fairview Clinic -oxboro in Bloomington, MN with other offices in Prior Lake, MN and Burnsville, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.