Dr. Mary Vonhof, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vonhof is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Vonhof, DDS
Overview
Dr. Mary Vonhof, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Apple Valley, MN.
Dr. Vonhof works at
Locations
-
1
Mosaic Dental Apple Valley14050 Pilot Knob Rd Ste 108, Apple Valley, MN 55124 Directions (952) 248-7668
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vonhof?
I i am always happy with my visit to Mosaic in Apple Valley. The receptionist is friendly. My hygienist is always friendly and very thorough in her work. She makes me almost enjoy my dental visit, and listens and explains things. Dr Vonhof is also very nice, competent, and professional. I had a good report because they have given good advice on how to take care of my teeth.
About Dr. Mary Vonhof, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1861511453
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vonhof has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vonhof accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Vonhof using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Vonhof has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vonhof works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Vonhof. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vonhof.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vonhof, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vonhof appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.