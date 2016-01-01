Overview

Dr. Mary Vogler, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from Univ Of Ct Sch Of Med and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Vogler works at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.