Dr. Vernon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mary Vernon, MD
Overview
Dr. Mary Vernon, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Shawnee, KS. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Vernon works at
Locations
Womens & Family Care21624 MIDLAND DR, Shawnee, KS 66218 Directions (913) 643-0075
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mary Vernon, MD
- Family Medicine
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1467560516
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Vernon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Vernon. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vernon.
