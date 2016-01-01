Overview

Dr. Mary Varn, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Spartanburg, SC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA.



Dr. Varn works at Spartanburg Dental Associates in Spartanburg, SC with other offices in Greenville, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Anisocoria, Farsightedness and Lazy Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.