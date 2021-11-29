Overview

Dr. Mary Vanko, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Merrillville, IN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Franciscan Health Crown Point, Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Vanko works at Community Healthcare System in Merrillville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.