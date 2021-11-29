Dr. Mary Vanko, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vanko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Vanko, MD
Dr. Mary Vanko, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Merrillville, IN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Franciscan Health Crown Point, Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus and St. Mary Medical Center.
Community Healthcare System280 E 90th Dr Fl 2, Merrillville, IN 46410 Directions (219) 769-7650
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital
- Franciscan Health Crown Point
- Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus
- St. Mary Medical Center
I was a drug rep for Dr Vankos office for almost 4 years. The one thing I will say is that you can often tell a lot about a Doctor based on how they treat their staff and drug reps. Dr Vanko is kind and compassionate and always gives her reps and patients plenty of time. I have always been impressed with how she wants to stay on top of the latest and greatest treatment options out there, she is extremely knowledgeable. She attends so many different speaker programs and reads up on the latest treatment options in medical journals on a regular basis. She’s a wealth of knowledge! I highly recommend her!
- English, Croatian and Spanish
- Fellow American College Of Obstetrics and Gynecology
- University of Illinois Hospital
- Columbus-Cuneo-Cabrini Medical Center
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- University Of Illinois
Dr. Vanko has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vanko accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vanko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vanko has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vanko on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vanko speaks Croatian and Spanish.
89 patients have reviewed Dr. Vanko. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vanko.
