Dr. Mary Urso, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mary Urso, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hemet, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Hemet Global Medical Center.
Seven Star Medical Group Inc.1225 E Latham Ave Ste A, Hemet, CA 92543 Directions (951) 929-8400
- Hemet Global Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Amazing. Straight to the point. Answers alll your questions and wastes no time. Delivered my 9 pounder with no tearing!!! Victory story over here. If I can have Urso forever, that’s a deal I’ll take. All my babies will hit her hands first!! I’m sure some might say she doesn’t have the best bedside manner, but in my opinion, she’s not there to blow your skirt up but medically educate and advise you within YOUR comforts. That’s 10/10 stars for me. Thank you SO MUCH Doc. You, are an angel among us mere mortals. Blessings!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Italian and Spanish
- Detroit-Macomb Hospital Corporation
- Detroit Riverview Hospital
- Western University Of Health Sciences
- U. Of San Diego
Dr. Urso has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Urso accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Urso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Urso has seen patients for Maternal Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Urso on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Urso speaks Italian and Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Urso. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Urso.
