Dr. Mary Toth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Toth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Toth, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mary Toth, MD is a Pediatric Rheumatology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They completed their fellowship with University of Michigan Hospitals
Dr. Toth works at
Locations
-
1
Nemours Children's Hospital6535 Nemours Pkwy Fl 4, Orlando, FL 32827 Directions (407) 650-7715
-
2
Akron Children's Rheumatology300 Locust St Ste 260, Akron, OH 44302 Directions (330) 543-8574
Hospital Affiliations
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Toth?
She is such an awesome dr, caring, compassionate. Akron Childrens was blessed to have her. Never had to worry I always new my Daughter was in good hands with her.
About Dr. Mary Toth, MD
- Pediatric Rheumatology
- English
- 1568454924
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- Mc Ohio
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Toth has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Toth accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Toth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Toth works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Toth. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Toth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Toth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Toth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.