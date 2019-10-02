Dr. Mary Toft, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Toft is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Toft, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mary Toft, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Palmdale, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Antelope Valley Hospital.
Dr. Toft works at
Locations
-
1
Heritage Healthcare38209 47th St E, Palmdale, CA 93552 Directions (661) 272-3777
-
2
Mary Toft Md, A Medical Corp44725 10th St W Ste 260, Lancaster, CA 93534 Directions (661) 940-7600
Hospital Affiliations
- Antelope Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Toft is an amazing doctor. Because she is so excellent, I am returning to see her although I live 130 miles away and have an HMO. She is amazing and I value her assessment.
About Dr. Mary Toft, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1306841069
Education & Certifications
- Huntington Meml Hospital
- Huntington Meml Hosp
- University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
