Overview

Dr. Mary Toft, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Palmdale, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Antelope Valley Hospital.



Dr. Toft works at Heritage Healthcare in Palmdale, CA with other offices in Lancaster, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.