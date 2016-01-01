Overview

Dr. Mary Tobin, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Rush Oak Park Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.



Dr. Tobin works at Rush Pediatric Specialty Care - Professional Building in Chicago, IL with other offices in Oak Park, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Hives, Allergic Rhinitis and Pollen Allergy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.