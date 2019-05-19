Overview

Dr. Mary Tilak, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Highland, IN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Madras Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus, St. Catherine Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Tilak works at Community Healthcare System in Highland, IN with other offices in Crown Point, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.