Dr. Mary Thomas, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bay Shore, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with South Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Thomas works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Pulmonary Medicine at Bay Shore in Bay Shore, NY with other offices in Patchogue, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.