Dr. Mary Thomas, DO
Dr. Mary Thomas, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bay Shore, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with South Shore University Hospital.
Northwell Health Physician Partners Pulmonary Medicine at Bay Shore39 Brentwood Rd Ste 201, Bay Shore, NY 11706 Directions (631) 968-8288
Northwell Health Physician Partners Medicine Specialties and Ophthalmology at Patchogue205 S Ocean Ave Fl 1, Patchogue, NY 11772 Directions (631) 470-1450
Hospital Affiliations
- South Shore University Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Gastroenterology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1861505281
Education & Certifications
- Univ Hosp-Suny Stony Brook, Gastroenterology Univ Hosp-Suny Stony Brook, Internal Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thomas works at
Dr. Thomas has seen patients for Constipation, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thomas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.
