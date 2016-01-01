Dr. Thenganatt has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mary Thenganatt, MD
Dr. Mary Thenganatt, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Boston U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Pennsylvania Hospital and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
Clinical Health Care Associates of New Jersey PC1865 Marlton Pike E, Cherry Hill, NJ 08003 Directions (856) 427-4336
Hospital Affiliations
- Pennsylvania Hospital
- Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
About Dr. Mary Thenganatt, MD
- Neurology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- Columbia University
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- Boston U, School of Medicine
- Neurology
Dr. Thenganatt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thenganatt has seen patients for Parkinson's Disease, Tremor and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thenganatt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Thenganatt. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thenganatt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thenganatt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thenganatt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.