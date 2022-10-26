See All Hand Surgeons in Bellevue, WA
Dr. Mary Thayer, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
5 (74)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. Mary Thayer, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Bellevue, WA. 

Dr. Thayer works at PROLIANCE ORTHOPEDICS AND SPORTS MEDICINE in Bellevue, WA with other offices in Issaquah, WA and Redmond, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of UW Medicine
These providers are on the medical staff of UW Medicine.

Locations

  1. 1
    Proliance Orthopedics and Sports Medicine
    1231 116th Ave NE Ste 750, Bellevue, WA 98004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 455-3600
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Issaquah Highlands
    510 8th Ave NE Ste 200, Issaquah, WA 98029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 392-3030
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    18100 NE Union Hill Rd Ste 300, Redmond, WA 98052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 392-3030
  4. 4
    751 NE Blakely Dr Ste 4020, Issaquah, WA 98029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 386-2600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Overlake Medical Center & Clinics
  • Swedish Issaquah Campus

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 74 ratings
Patient Ratings (74)
5 Star
(73)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Oct 26, 2022
Dr. Thayer was friendly and to the point with her assessment.
— Oct 26, 2022
About Dr. Mary Thayer, MD

Specialties
  • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1134549272
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Thayer has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Thayer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

74 patients have reviewed Dr. Thayer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thayer.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thayer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thayer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

