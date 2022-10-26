Dr. Thayer has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mary Thayer, MD
Dr. Mary Thayer, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Bellevue, WA.
Proliance Orthopedics and Sports Medicine1231 116th Ave NE Ste 750, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 455-3600Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Issaquah Highlands510 8th Ave NE Ste 200, Issaquah, WA 98029 Directions (425) 392-3030Monday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
- 3 18100 NE Union Hill Rd Ste 300, Redmond, WA 98052 Directions (425) 392-3030
- 4 751 NE Blakely Dr Ste 4020, Issaquah, WA 98029 Directions (206) 386-2600
- Overlake Medical Center & Clinics
- Swedish Issaquah Campus
Dr. Thayer was friendly and to the point with her assessment.
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English
- 1134549272
Dr. Thayer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
74 patients have reviewed Dr. Thayer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thayer.
