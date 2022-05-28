Overview

Dr. Mary Tesalona, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Leesburg, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from DR FRANCISCO Q. DUQUE MEDICAL FOUNDATION COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / LYCEUM NORTHWESTERN and is affiliated with Adventhealth Waterman.



Dr. Tesalona works at MARY ANN TESALONA MD CORP in Leesburg, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.