Dr. Mary Taylor, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Stockbridge, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.



Dr. Taylor works at Neurocare Institute Of Georgia in Stockbridge, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.