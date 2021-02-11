Overview

Dr. Mary Tanyel, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in New Castle, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Butler Memorial Hospital, UPMC Horizon - Greenville and Upmc Jameson.



Dr. Tanyel works at Test practice in New Castle, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.