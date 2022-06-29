Dr. Mary Szatkowski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Szatkowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Szatkowski, MD
Overview
Dr. Mary Szatkowski, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.
Dr. Szatkowski works at
Locations
Mary Szatkowski Md. Sc111 N Wabash Ave Ste 1810, Chicago, IL 60602 Directions (312) 332-4296
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
10/10 would recommend Dr. Mary. She is the absolute best when it comes to eyes. I am so happy with my results and would recommend her to anyone concerned with their under eyes. She is the absolute best. The entire office is really nice and made me feel so comfortable.
About Dr. Mary Szatkowski, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 47 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Dr Charles Stephensen
- Bascom Palmer Eye Institute Anne Bates Leach Eye Hospital
- Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
- University Of Illinois
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Szatkowski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Szatkowski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Szatkowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
