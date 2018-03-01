See All General Dentists in Dallas, TX
Dr. Mary Swift, DDS Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Mary Swift, DDS

Cosmetic Dentistry
5 (22)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Mary Swift, DDS is a Cosmetic Dentistry Practitioner in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic Dentistry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Texas A&M University Health Science Center / Baylor College of Dentistry.

Dr. Swift works at Dallas Laser Dentistry in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Dallas Laser Dentistry
    7557 Rambler Rd Ste 1023, Dallas, TX 75231 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 854-1176
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cavity
Chipped Tooth
Composite Fillings
Cavity
Chipped Tooth
Composite Fillings

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cavity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cavity
Chipped Tooth Chevron Icon
Composite Fillings Chevron Icon
Gingivitis Chevron Icon
Grinding of Teeth Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Chevron Icon
Implant-Supported Dentures Chevron Icon
Invisalign® Chevron Icon
Laser Cavity Detection Chevron Icon
Laser Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
Lower Dentures Chevron Icon
Misaligned Teeth Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Gum Treatment Chevron Icon
Porcelain Veneers Chevron Icon
Root Planing Chevron Icon
Self-Esteem Problems Chevron Icon
Simple Tooth Extractions Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Smile Makeovers Chevron Icon
Teeth Scaling Chevron Icon
Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Tooth Abrasion Chevron Icon
Tooth Abscess Chevron Icon
Tooth Attrition Chevron Icon
Tooth Decay Chevron Icon
Tooth Demineralization Chevron Icon
Tooth Discoloration Chevron Icon
Tooth Loss Chevron Icon
Toothache Chevron Icon
Upper Dentures Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Swift?

    Mar 01, 2018
    Dr. Swift is a capable, caring dentist. But more importantly, she explains all the options to her patients and that makes them feel empowered. It is wonderful to be able to make an informed decision about a dental procedure. I have seen other dentists over the years and I have never had the confidence in them that I have with Dr. Swift.
    Dallas — Mar 01, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mary Swift, DDS
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Mary Swift, DDS?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Swift to family and friends

    Dr. Swift's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Swift

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mary Swift, DDS.

    About Dr. Mary Swift, DDS

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic Dentistry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1770706681
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Texas Texas A&M University Health Science Center / Baylor College of Dentistry
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mary Swift, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swift is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Swift has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Swift has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Swift works at Dallas Laser Dentistry in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Dr. Swift’s profile.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Swift. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swift.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Swift, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Swift appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Mary Swift, DDS?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.