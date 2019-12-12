See All Other Doctors in Lafayette, LA
Dr. Mary Summers, MD

Other
4 (23)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Mary Summers, MD is an Other Provider in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Other, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lafayette General Surgical Hospital, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center and Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.

Dr. Summers works at Ochsner Lafayette General Surgical Hospital in Lafayette, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Ochsner Lafayette General Surgical Hospital
    1000 W Pinhook Rd, Lafayette, LA 70503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 289-8095
    Dr. Summers Ophthalmology
    5000 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy Bldg 13, Lafayette, LA 70508 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 233-3368
    Ochsner Health Center for Children - Lafayette
    1460 S College Rd, Lafayette, LA 70503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 233-3368

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Lafayette General Surgical Hospital
  • Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
  • Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blurred Vision Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Fitting Services Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lesion Removal Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
YAG Laser Capsulotomy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Dec 12, 2019
    Short wait time. Wonderful surgical care. Dr. Summers answered all questions and very professional
    Jim hammond — Dec 12, 2019
    About Dr. Mary Summers, MD

    • Other
    • 16 years of experience
    • English
    • 1316106008
    Education & Certifications

    • LSU Eye Ctr/Oschner Clin
    • Mount Sinai Hosp Med Ctr
    • St. George's University School of Medicine
    • LSU
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mary Summers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Summers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Summers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Summers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Summers works at Ochsner Lafayette General Surgical Hospital in Lafayette, LA. View the full address on Dr. Summers’s profile.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Summers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Summers.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Summers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Summers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

