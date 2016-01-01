Overview

Dr. Mary Stringfellow, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Mercer University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Elizabeth Hospital.



Dr. Stringfellow works at Our Lady Of The Lake Crit Care in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.