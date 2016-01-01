See All Hematologists in Baton Rouge, LA
Hematology & Oncology
Dr. Mary Stringfellow, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Mercer University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Elizabeth Hospital.

Dr. Stringfellow works at Our Lady Of The Lake Crit Care in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Pediatric Specialty Clinic - Pediatric Endocrinology
    7777 Hennessy Blvd Ste 409, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 765-6834

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Elizabeth Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Anemia
Erythropoietin Test
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Anemia
Erythropoietin Test

Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Evaluation Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Lifecare
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
    • Employers Health Network
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Humana Veterans
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • National Preferred Provider Network
    • PHCS
    • PPO Plus
    • Prime Health Services
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization
    • WellCare

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Mary Stringfellow, MD

    • Hematology & Oncology
    • 26 years of experience
    • English
    • 1194743849
    Education & Certifications

    • Emory University
    • Baptist Health Systems
    • Mercer University School of Medicine
    • Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mary Stringfellow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stringfellow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stringfellow has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stringfellow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stringfellow works at Our Lady Of The Lake Crit Care in Baton Rouge, LA. View the full address on Dr. Stringfellow’s profile.

    Dr. Stringfellow has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stringfellow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Stringfellow. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stringfellow.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stringfellow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stringfellow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

