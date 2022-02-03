Dr. Mary Stewart, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stewart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Stewart, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mary Stewart, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They specialize in Hematology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIV OF MN MED SCH|University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital, Mat-su Regional Medical Center, Providence Alaska Medical Center and Providence Hospital.
Locations
Alaska Oncology2925 Debarr Rd Ste 300, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (907) 931-5272MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Alaska Regional Hospital
- Mat-su Regional Medical Center
- Providence Alaska Medical Center
- Providence Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- MedHealthInsurance
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stewart?
She is a very pleasant, caring doctor and made me totally at ease on the first visit. She was familiar with my medical history and moved on quickly to find the cause. So glad my primary care Doctor referred me to her
About Dr. Mary Stewart, MD
- Hematology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1245268002
Education & Certifications
- Los Angeles County - University of Southern California Medical Center|University Of Southern California
- Oregon Health Sciences University|U Oreg
- UNIV OF MN MED SCH|University of Minnesota Medical School
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stewart has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stewart accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stewart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stewart has seen patients for Thrombocytosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stewart on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Stewart. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stewart.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stewart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stewart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.