Dr. Mary Stevenson, MD
Dr. Mary Stevenson, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Nyu Dermatologic Surgery Mohs Lab222 E 41st St Fl 24, New York, NY 10017 Directions (212) 263-5015
Nyu Langone Dermatopathology Section240 E 38th St Fl 11, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 263-7300
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Exceptionally talented ... straight talker who is also quite empathetic ... and when she says she will treat you like family, she actually means it. Think about that. Dr. Stevenson is wise and accomplished beyond her years - and when I entrusted her with caring for my melanoma - I continue to be rewarded by the day for doing so.
About Dr. Mary Stevenson, MD
- Dermatology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Dr. Stevenson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stevenson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stevenson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Stevenson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stevenson.
