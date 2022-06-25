Dr. Mary Stevens, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stevens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Stevens, MD
Overview
Dr. Mary Stevens, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Kansas City, KS. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with University Of Kansas Hospital.
Dr. Stevens works at
Locations
University of Kansas Department of Surge4000 Cambridge St, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (316) 789-5032
The University of Kansas Clinical Research Center4350 Shawnee Mission Pkwy Ste 100, Fairway, KS 66205 Directions (913) 588-1227
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Kansas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Stevens is beyond amazing. I have been with her for multiple years and my life and functioning has increased dramatically because of her willingness to listen, take her time, and be present during my appointment. Don’t get me wrong - my insurance has caused multiple headaches and barriers in terms of medication, appointments, and referrals…none of that has anything to do with Dr. Stevens and her patient care. At the end of the day…all of my needs were met and mostly exceeded. I waited six months to get in initially with her and I would wait a year if I had to.
About Dr. Mary Stevens, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1811931231
Education & Certifications
- Rush University Medical Center
- Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
- University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine
- Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stevens has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stevens accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stevens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stevens works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Stevens. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stevens.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stevens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stevens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.