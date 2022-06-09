Dr. Mary Stefanyszyn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stefanyszyn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Stefanyszyn, MD
Overview
Dr. Mary Stefanyszyn, MD is an Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Stefanyszyn works at
Locations
Dept of Oculoplastics840 Walnut St Ste 910, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
She is the ultimate best! She is a perfectionist and takes great pride in what she does. I have been going to her for years and she did fix 1 of my eyes. She took care to study all possibilities and performed the surgery with stunning results. THE BEST!!!!
About Dr. Mary Stefanyszyn, MD
- Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English, French and Ukrainian
- 1245239318
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Medical School
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stefanyszyn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stefanyszyn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stefanyszyn works at
Dr. Stefanyszyn has seen patients for Graves' Disease, Bell's Palsy and Eyelid Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stefanyszyn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Stefanyszyn speaks French and Ukrainian.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Stefanyszyn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stefanyszyn.
