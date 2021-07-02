Dr. Mary Stedman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stedman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Stedman, MD
Overview
Dr. Mary Stedman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA.
Dr. Stedman works at
Locations
Mary L. Stedman MD PA14506 UNIVERSITY POINT PL, Tampa, FL 33613 Directions (813) 971-8311
- 2 3212 COVE BEND DR, Tampa, FL 33613 Directions (813) 971-8311
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Stedman is very kind, compassionate and knowledgeable. She is great with anxiety and always taking workshops for new ideas!
About Dr. Mary Stedman, MD
- Psychiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1457304644
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stedman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stedman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stedman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stedman works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Stedman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stedman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stedman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stedman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.