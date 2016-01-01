See All Pediatricians in Woodbury, NJ
Dr. Mary Stailey-Sims, DO

Pediatrics
0 (0)
Call for new patient details
25 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Mary Stailey-Sims, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Woodbury, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.

Dr. Stailey-Sims works at Team Health East in Woodbury, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Team Health East
    307 S Evergreen Ave, Woodbury, NJ 08096 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
  • Jefferson Stratford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Immunization Administration
Otitis Media
VAP Lipid Testing
Immunization Administration
Otitis Media
VAP Lipid Testing

Immunization Administration
Otitis Media
VAP Lipid Testing
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anaphylactic Food Allergies
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy
Anaphylaxis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arrhythmia Screening
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Bacteriuria Screening
Balanoposthitis
Bedwetting
Bird Flu
  • View other providers who treat Bird Flu
Bladder Infection
Blepharitis
Blood Allergy Testing
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bone Density Scan
Breast Cancer Screening
Bronchiolitis
Bronchitis
Bronchospasm
Burn Injuries
Cancer Screening
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Canker Sore
Cardiovascular Stress Test
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Celiac Disease
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chest Pain Evaluation
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Cholesterol Screening
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Circumcision
Conduct Disorder
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Dementia Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Dermatitis
Detoxification Evaluation
Diabetes Screening
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetic Evaluation
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dipstick Urinalysis
Disability Evaluation
Dizziness
Down Syndrome
Drug Allergy Testing
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan
Dysentery
Dyslexia Assessment
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Echocardiography
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enteritis
Erythema Multiforme
Esophagitis
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Excessive Sweating
Febrile Convulsion
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Fetal Cardiac Screening
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fibromyalgia
Folliculitis
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
Geriatric Assessment
Gonorrhea Screening
Hair Loss
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Health Screening
Heart Disease
HeartAware Online Risk Screening
Hepatitis A Screening
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Hepatitis C Virus Screening
Hepatitis Screening
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Simplex Screening
Hidradenitis
HIV Screening
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Home Sleep Study
Hydrocele
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Impairment Rating Evaluation
Impetigo
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Independent Educational Evaluation
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Itchy Skin
Joint Fluid Test
Joint Pain
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis
Lactose Intolerance
Laryngitis
Lice
  • View other providers who treat Lice
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Lyme Disease
Lyme Disease Evaluation
Malaise and Fatigue
Mammography
McMurray's Test
Melanoma Screening
Memory Evaluation
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mole Evaluation
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Neck Muscle Strain
Newborn Jaundice
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Osteoporosis Screening
Outer Ear Infection
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Overactive Bladder
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patch Testing
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Fasciitis
Plantar Wart
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Pre-Operative Evaluation
Pregnancy Test
Prostate Cancer Screening
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE)
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Pubic Lice (Crabs)
Rapid Flu Test
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Raynaud's Disease
Reflux Esophagitis
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Skin Screenings
Skin Testing and Screening
Spinal and Postural Screening
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
STD Screening
Strep Test
Strep Throat
Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Sunburn
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Swine Flu
Syphilis Screening
Throat Pain
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheelchair Evaluation Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon

About Dr. Mary Stailey-Sims, DO

Specialties
  • Pediatrics
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 25 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1538198346
NPI Number
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Crozer-Chester Medical Center
Residency
Internship
  • PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Internship
Medical Education
  • PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Pediatrics
Board Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Stailey-Sims has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Stailey-Sims works at Team Health East in Woodbury, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Stailey-Sims’s profile.

Dr. Stailey-Sims has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stailey-Sims.

