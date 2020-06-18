See All Dermatologists in Indianapolis, IN
Dr. Mary Spolyar, MD

Dermatology
3.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Mary Spolyar, MD is a Dermatologist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Community Hospital North and Community Howard Regional Health.

Dr. Spolyar works at Dawes Fretzin Dermatology Group in Indianapolis, IN with other offices in Kokomo, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Psoriasis and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Dawes Fretzin Dermatology
    7910 N SHADELAND AVE, Indianapolis, IN 46250 (317) 516-5000
    Dawes Fretzin Dermatology Group
    8103 Clearvista Pkwy Ste 220, Indianapolis, IN 46256 (317) 621-7790
    Kokomo
    3611 S Reed Rd Ste 105, Kokomo, IN 46902 (317) 621-7790

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Community Hospital North
  Community Howard Regional Health

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Psoriasis
Dermatitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Psoriasis
Dermatitis

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan
    Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jun 18, 2020
    My husband and I have been seeing Dr. Spolyar for several years now and have always found her thorough and caring. She has gone out of her way to be helpful to us and is understanding of our personal preferences.
    Debbie Harker — Jun 18, 2020
    About Dr. Mary Spolyar, MD

    Specialties
    Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1932169349
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    Naval Medical Center
    Medical Education
    IN UNIV SCH OF MED
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mary Spolyar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spolyar is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Spolyar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Spolyar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Spolyar has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Psoriasis and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spolyar on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Spolyar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spolyar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spolyar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spolyar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.