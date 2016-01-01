Overview

Dr. Mary Spiciarich, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Scarsdale, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from SINAI-GRACE HOSPITAL and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Spiciarich works at ColumbiaDoctors - 688 White Plains Road in Scarsdale, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Epilepsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.