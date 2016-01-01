Dr. Mary Solomon, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Solomon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Solomon, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mary Solomon, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Medina, OH. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Rainbow Babies And Childrens Hospital.
Uh Medina Health Center Rainbow Specialty Clinic4001 Carrick Dr Ste 220, Medina, OH 44256 Directions (330) 721-8522
- 2 5901 E Royalton Rd Ste 2300, Broadview Heights, OH 44147 Directions (440) 792-9040
Rainbow Physicians and Surgeons34055 Solon Rd Ste 200, Solon, OH 44139 Directions (440) 914-7856
- Rainbow Babies And Childrens Hospital
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Mary Solomon, DO
- Pediatrics
- 17 years of experience
- English
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Dr. Solomon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Solomon accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Solomon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Solomon. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Solomon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Solomon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Solomon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.