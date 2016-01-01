Overview

Dr. Mary Solomon, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Medina, OH. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Rainbow Babies And Childrens Hospital.



Dr. Solomon works at Rainbow Babies/Chldrns Hsptl in Medina, OH with other offices in Broadview Heights, OH and Solon, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.