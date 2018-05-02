Overview

Dr. Mary Sokoloski, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida and Jackson Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Sokoloski works at Pediatric Cardiology - HealthPark Commons in Fort Myers, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Septal Defect along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.