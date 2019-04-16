Dr. Mary Sivik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sivik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Sivik, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mary Sivik, MD is a Dermatologist in Independence, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Sivik works at
Locations
Northcoast Dermatology Assocs6701 Rockside Rd Ste 330, Independence, OH 44131 Directions (216) 524-4009
- 2 3405 Magnolia Way, Broadview Heights, OH 44147 Directions (440) 582-1487
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sivik is a very trusting and knowledgeable Dr. She is a very nice lady and always seems to know what the problem is right away. Never have to wait for a long time to get waited on. To be she is the best.
About Dr. Mary Sivik, MD
- Dermatology
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sivik has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sivik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sivik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sivik works at
Dr. Sivik has seen patients for Dermatitis, Acne and Rosacea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sivik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Sivik. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sivik.
