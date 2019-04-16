Overview

Dr. Mary Sivik, MD is a Dermatologist in Independence, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Sivik works at Northcoast Dermatology Assocs in Independence, OH with other offices in Broadview Heights, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Acne and Rosacea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.