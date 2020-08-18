Dr. Mary Sheu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sheu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Sheu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mary Sheu, MD is a Dermatologist in Menlo Park, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Brown Medical School and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care.
Dr. Sheu works at
Locations
Crane street dermatology1225 Crane St Ste 102, Menlo Park, CA 94025 Directions (650) 323-0276
Johns Hopkins Derm/Cosmetic Ctr10755 Falls Rd Ste 350, Lutherville Timonium, MD 21093 Directions (410) 955-5933
Hospital Affiliations
- Stanford Health Care
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Sheu’s for a few years! She is the best dermatologist I have ever been to. She takes her time with her patients, she is very caring and a most of all she is a good listener. I wish her all the best in her endeavors and to those new patients out there, consider yourself very lucky to have such a great doctor in your area!
About Dr. Mary Sheu, MD
- Dermatology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1659338705
Education & Certifications
- Brown Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sheu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sheu accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sheu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Sheu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sheu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sheu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sheu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.