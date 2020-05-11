Overview

Dr. Mary Sherk, MD is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Lake Charles, LA. They specialize in Emergency Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Lake Charles Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Sherk works at Moss Memorial Health Clinic, Lake Charles, LA in Lake Charles, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.