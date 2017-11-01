See All Dermatologists in Pittsburgh, PA
Dr. Mary Sheehan, MD

Dermatology
3.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Mary Sheehan, MD is a Dermatologist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from ATLANTA COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS & SURGEONS and is affiliated with Upmc East.

Dr. Sheehan works at Upp Department of Dermatology Shadyside in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Hair Loss, Cold Sore and Lichen Planus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Upp Department of Dermatology Shadyside
    580 S Aiken Ave Ste 201, Pittsburgh, PA 15232 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 681-1072

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Upmc East

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hair Loss
Cold Sore
Lichen Planus
Hair Loss
Cold Sore
Lichen Planus

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Mary Sheehan, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1467427542
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ATLANTA COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS & SURGEONS
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mary Sheehan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sheehan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sheehan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sheehan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sheehan works at Upp Department of Dermatology Shadyside in Pittsburgh, PA. View the full address on Dr. Sheehan’s profile.

    Dr. Sheehan has seen patients for Hair Loss, Cold Sore and Lichen Planus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sheehan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Sheehan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sheehan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sheehan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sheehan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

