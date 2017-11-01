Overview

Dr. Mary Sheehan, MD is a Dermatologist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from ATLANTA COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS & SURGEONS and is affiliated with Upmc East.



Dr. Sheehan works at Upp Department of Dermatology Shadyside in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Hair Loss, Cold Sore and Lichen Planus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.