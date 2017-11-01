Dr. Mary Sheehan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sheehan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Sheehan, MD
Overview
Dr. Mary Sheehan, MD is a Dermatologist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from ATLANTA COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS & SURGEONS and is affiliated with Upmc East.
Locations
Upp Department of Dermatology Shadyside580 S Aiken Ave Ste 201, Pittsburgh, PA 15232 Directions (412) 681-1072
Hospital Affiliations
- Upmc East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
From the first visit, I liked Dr. Sheehan's explanations and cheerful approach. Never have felt rushed---answers all my questions---gives advice while examining. Does not try to keep me coming back unnecessarily. All in all, what I believe is a good doctor.
About Dr. Mary Sheehan, MD
- Dermatology
- 39 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- ATLANTA COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS & SURGEONS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sheehan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sheehan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sheehan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sheehan has seen patients for Hair Loss, Cold Sore and Lichen Planus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sheehan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sheehan speaks French.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Sheehan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sheehan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sheehan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sheehan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.