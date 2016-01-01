Dr. Shaver accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mary Shaver, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mary Shaver, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Conway, AR. They specialize in Nephrology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Conway, Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock, CHI St. Vincent Morrilton, Conway Regional Health System and Ozark Health.
Dr. Shaver works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Champaign Dental Group2445 Christina Ln Ste B, Conway, AR 72034 Directions (501) 764-1315
-
2
College City Dialysis2630 Donaghey Ave, Conway, AR 72032 Directions (501) 504-2474
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Conway
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock
- CHI St. Vincent Morrilton
- Conway Regional Health System
- Ozark Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shaver?
About Dr. Mary Shaver, MD
- Nephrology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1497746341
Education & Certifications
- U Ark Med Scis
- U Ark Med Scis
- U Ark Med Scis
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shaver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shaver works at
Dr. Shaver has seen patients for Hypertension, Vitamin D Deficiency and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shaver on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shaver has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shaver.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shaver, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shaver appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.