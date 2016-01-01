See All Nephrologists in Conway, AR
Dr. Mary Shaver, MD

Nephrology
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Mary Shaver, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Conway, AR. They specialize in Nephrology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Conway, Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock, CHI St. Vincent Morrilton, Conway Regional Health System and Ozark Health.

Dr. Shaver works at Champaign Dental Group in Conway, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Vitamin D Deficiency and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Champaign Dental Group
    2445 Christina Ln Ste B, Conway, AR 72034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 764-1315
    College City Dialysis
    2630 Donaghey Ave, Conway, AR 72032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 504-2474

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Medical Center - Conway
  • Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock
  • CHI St. Vincent Morrilton
  • Conway Regional Health System
  • Ozark Health

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypertension
Vitamin D Deficiency
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Hypertension
Vitamin D Deficiency
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations

Hypertension Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Small Kidney Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Kidney Hypertrophy Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    About Dr. Mary Shaver, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shaver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shaver works at Champaign Dental Group in Conway, AR. View the full address on Dr. Shaver’s profile.

    Dr. Shaver has seen patients for Hypertension, Vitamin D Deficiency and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shaver on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Shaver has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shaver.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shaver, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shaver appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

