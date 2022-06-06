See All General Surgeons in Arlington, VA
Dr. Mary Sebastian, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Mary Sebastian, MD

General Surgery
4.8 (10)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Mary Sebastian, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Arlington, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Virginia Hospital Center.

Dr. Sebastian works at Center For Breast Health in Arlington, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other General Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Jonathan Johnson, MD
Dr. Jonathan Johnson, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Virginia Hospital Center
    1625 N George Mason Dr Ste 315, Arlington, VA 22205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 717-4217
  2. 2
    Virginia Hospital Center Arlington
    1701 N George Mason Dr, Arlington, VA 22205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 558-6311

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Virginia Hospital Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Sebastian?

    Jun 06, 2022
    Dr. Sebastian was my doctor 11 years ago and did a fabulous job with my breast surgery.
    Anne Cook — Jun 06, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mary Sebastian, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Mary Sebastian, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Sebastian to family and friends

    Dr. Sebastian's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Sebastian

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mary Sebastian, MD.

    About Dr. Mary Sebastian, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1124054457
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • The Johns Hopkins Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Medical College of Virginia
    Residency
    Internship
    • Medical College of Virginia
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Virginia School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mary Sebastian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sebastian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sebastian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sebastian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sebastian works at Center For Breast Health in Arlington, VA. View the full address on Dr. Sebastian’s profile.

    Dr. Sebastian has seen patients for Breast Cancer and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sebastian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Sebastian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sebastian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sebastian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sebastian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Mary Sebastian, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.