Overview

Dr. Mary Sebastian, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Arlington, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Virginia Hospital Center.



Dr. Sebastian works at Center For Breast Health in Arlington, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.