Dr. Mary Schneiders, DPM

Podiatry
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Mary Schneiders, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Erdenheim, PA. They completed their residency with Scranton State General

Dr. Schneiders works at Mary Louise Schneiders DMP in Erdenheim, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mary Louise Schneiders DMP
    300 Bethlehem Pike, Erdenheim, PA 19038 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Jefferson Abington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nail Avulsion and Excision
Bunion
Foot Fracture
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Bunion
Foot Fracture

Treatment frequency



Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Mary Schneiders, DPM

Specialties
  • Podiatry
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1447216056
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Scranton State General
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Mary Schneiders, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schneiders is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Schneiders has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Schneiders has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Schneiders works at Mary Louise Schneiders DMP in Erdenheim, PA. View the full address on Dr. Schneiders’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Schneiders. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schneiders.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schneiders, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schneiders appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Primary Care
