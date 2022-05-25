Dr. Mary Jo Schmitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schmitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Jo Schmitz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mary Jo Schmitz, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Englewood, CO. They graduated from St Louis University - School of Medicine and is affiliated with Swedish Medical Center.
Dr. Schmitz works at
Locations
-
1
Rocky Mountain Gynecologic Oncology701 E Hampden Ave Ste 210, Englewood, CO 80113 Directions (303) 963-0958
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schmitz?
Dr. Schmitz was kind, caring, very attentive to detail, extremely knowledgable-listened without computer assistance, reassuring in her diagnosis- her staff- Jennifer-very competent also- a lovely front office as well- thank you.
About Dr. Mary Jo Schmitz, MD
- Oncology
- English
- 1700840709
Education & Certifications
- Wright State University - School of Medicine/Wright Patterson AFB
- Wright State University - School of Medicine
- St Louis University - School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schmitz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schmitz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schmitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schmitz works at
Dr. Schmitz has seen patients for Oophorectomy and Adenomyosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schmitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
135 patients have reviewed Dr. Schmitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schmitz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schmitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schmitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.