Dr. Schaepper has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mary Schaepper, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mary Schaepper, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Redlands, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY.
They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Major Depressive Disorder and Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 312 Brookside Ave Ste 5, Redlands, CA 92373 Directions (951) 271-0397
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
One of the best human beings you will ever met. She listens intently and has a genuine concern for me. I really appreciated her counsel.
About Dr. Mary Schaepper, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1912922626
Education & Certifications
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Schaepper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schaepper has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Major Depressive Disorder and Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schaepper on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Schaepper. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schaepper.
