Dr. Mary Scannell, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus.



Dr. Scannell works at Aesclepion Health Care in Worcester, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.