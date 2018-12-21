Dr. Mary Scanlon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scanlon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Scanlon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mary Scanlon, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hoffman Estates, IL. They graduated from Loyola University Med Center and is affiliated with AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates and Northwest Community Hospital.
Dr. Scanlon works at
Locations
-
1
Midwest Center for Women's Healthcare - Hoffman Estates1721 Moon Lake Blvd Ste 100, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Directions (847) 884-9800
-
2
Midwest Center for Women's Healthcare - Arlington Heights3233 N Arlington Heights Rd Ste 103, Arlington Heights, IL 60004 Directions (847) 884-9800
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
- Northwest Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been seeing Dr Scanlon for over a decade. I am pleased with with client care, level of expertise, medical advice, and recommendations. Her PA, Paris is incredibly knowledgeable and kind as well. Appointments can be challenging to book but if there is an urgent need, they are willing to flex.
About Dr. Mary Scanlon, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Polish, Russian and Spanish
- 1245327782
Education & Certifications
- Rush Presbyterian St Luke'S Med Center Chicago Il
- University Of Southern California
- Loyola University Med Center
- BOSTON COLLEGE
- Integrative Medicine and Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
