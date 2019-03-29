Overview

Dr. Mary Sams, MD is a Cosmetic Medicine Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Georgia Regents U, Medical College and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital and Northside Hospital.



Dr. Sams works at Peachtree Dunwoody Internal Medicine in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.