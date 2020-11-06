See All Urologists in Glendale, CA
Dr. Mary Samplaski, MD

Urology
4.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mary Samplaski, MD is an Urology Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI and is affiliated with Keck Hospital of USC and Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital.

Dr. Samplaski works at USC Institute Of Urology in Glendale, CA with other offices in Beverly Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hydrocele, Testicular Dysfunction and Hypogonadism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    William F. Reynolds M.d. Inc.
    1808 Verdugo Blvd Ste 318, Glendale, CA 91208 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 790-1278
    Beverly Hills Diagnostic Breast Center Medical Group
    9033 Wilshire Blvd Ste 305, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 601-2166

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Keck Hospital of USC
  • Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Azoospermia Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chordee Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymo - Orchitis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Male Hypoactive Sexual Desire Disorder Chevron Icon
Male Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Male Reproductive Tract Diseases Chevron Icon
Oligospermia Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Premature Ejaculation Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sperm Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Sperm Cryopreservation Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Testicle Disorders Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Implants Chevron Icon
Testosterone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Tissue Banking Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Urology Conditions Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 06, 2020
    Dr. Samplaski is amazing. I've had two visits with her. Both times she has explained my condition and my options fully. She is very patient and listens carefully to all of my questions. She never disregards any of my concerns or rushes me out of the appointment, even though I can see that she is very busy. She is also very open and forthright about her limitations and the limitations of medicine in general, and she is never condescending to me. I definitely trust her with my health and well-being.
    Nov 06, 2020
    About Dr. Mary Samplaski, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1093985756
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Toronto / Faculty of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI
    Undergraduate School
    • Concordia University Wisconsin
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mary Samplaski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Samplaski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Samplaski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Samplaski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Samplaski has seen patients for Hydrocele, Testicular Dysfunction and Hypogonadism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Samplaski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Samplaski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Samplaski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Samplaski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Samplaski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

