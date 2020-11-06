Overview

Dr. Mary Samplaski, MD is an Urology Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI and is affiliated with Keck Hospital of USC and Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital.



Dr. Samplaski works at USC Institute Of Urology in Glendale, CA with other offices in Beverly Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hydrocele, Testicular Dysfunction and Hypogonadism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.