Overview

Dr. Mary Salib, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Cantonment, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ASYUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital.



Dr. Salib works at Cantonment Medical Center in Cantonment, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.