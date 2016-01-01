See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Waltham, MA
Overview

Dr. Mary Sabolsi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Waltham, MA. 

Dr. Sabolsi works at MGH West Medical Grp in Waltham, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Waltham Office
    40 Second Ave, Waltham, MA 02451 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 487-4350

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoporosis
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Hypertension
Osteoporosis
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Hypertension

Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    
    About Dr. Mary Sabolsi, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1386679439
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mary Sabolsi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sabolsi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sabolsi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sabolsi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sabolsi works at MGH West Medical Grp in Waltham, MA. View the full address on Dr. Sabolsi’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Sabolsi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sabolsi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sabolsi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sabolsi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

