Overview

Dr. Mary Rupp, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Brighton, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital and St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor.



Dr. Rupp works at BRIGHTON FAMILY PHYSICIANS in Brighton, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.