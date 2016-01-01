Overview

Dr. Mary Romanic, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Frederick, MD. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN and is affiliated with Frederick Health Hospital.



Dr. Romanic works at Frederick Health in Frederick, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain and Sarcoidosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.