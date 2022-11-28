Overview

Dr. Mary Robbins, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Florence, AL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with North Alabama Medical Center.



Dr. Robbins works at Shoals Obstetrics and Gynecology LLC in Florence, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.