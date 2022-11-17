Overview

Dr. Mary River, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Boise, ID. They graduated from Northwestern U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Nampa and Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center.



Dr. River works at Saint Alphonsus Medical Group in Boise, ID with other offices in Fruitland, ID. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.