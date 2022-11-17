Dr. Mary River, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. River is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary River, MD
Overview
Dr. Mary River, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Boise, ID. They graduated from Northwestern U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Nampa and Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center.
Locations
1
Saint Alphonsus Medical Group1072 N Liberty St Ste 303, Boise, ID 83704 Directions (208) 302-4200
2
Saint Alphonsus Medical Group910 NW 16th St # 101, Fruitland, ID 83619 Directions (208) 452-6851
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Nampa
- Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Corizon Health
- First Choice Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Idaho Physicians Network (IPN)
- LifeWise
- Medicaid of Idaho
- Medicaid of Oregon
- Moda Health
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PacificSource
- PHCS
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Saint Alphonsus Health Alliance
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. River is a wonderful person and fine physician. She is observant, caring, treats me as a fellow human, and shares helpful advice.
About Dr. Mary River, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1205882743
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern University Medical School
- Rehabilitation Institute Of Chicago
- Northwestern U, School of Medicine
- Neurology
